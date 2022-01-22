Latest NewsNewsTFT News

6.5 magnitude earthquake hits Davao Occidental region

A 6.5 magnitude earthquake has hit the Philippines’ Davao Occidental region.

No tsunami warning was issued as the quake struck at 10.26 a.m. (local time) at a depth of 66 kilometers, roughly 234 kilometers southeast of Balut Island in Sarangani municipality.

According to the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology, the tectonic quake will cause aftershocks and damage but will not result in a tsunami. Due to its location along the Pacific “Ring of Fire,” the Philippines experiences regular earthquakes.

