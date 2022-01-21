One dead, 12 injured in traffic accidents in Dubai

One woman died, and 12 others were injured in three separate traffic accidents on Wednesday, Dubai Traffic Police reported.

Brigadier Saif Muhair Al Mazroui, Director of Dubai Traffic Police, said in a statement on Thursday that the accidents happened due to violations of traffic laws, including jaywalking, excessive speeding, and failing to abide by lane discipline.

“The first accident occurred in the early morning in Al Karama tunnel, when a bus crashed into a light vehicle causing ten minor injuries,” he revealed.

Brig. Al Mazroui further explained that the second accident involving two light vehicles occurred on Umm Suqeim Road –opposite Dubai Hills.

“The accident was due to failure to abide by lane discipline, and it resulted in two minor and mild injuries,” he confirmed.

Brig. Al Mazroui added that a woman was killed in a run-over accident on Al Khail Road. He noted that the deceased was trying to cross the highway from an undesignated area.

The director of Dubai Traffic Police warned against excessive speeding, improper overtaking, sudden swerving and being distracted while driving.

He also urged members of the public to abide by traffic laws and regulations at all times, as these are vital to protecting the lives of road users and properties.