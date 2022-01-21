Latest News

BIR favors online TIN registration to help OFWs invest in stocks

The Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR) favors the idea of rolling out an online system that will allow overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) to register for their tax identification numbers (TIN) without the need for in-person transactions.

Representative Jose Ma. Clemente S. Salceda of Albay, who chairs the House Ways and Means Committee, earlier floated the idea, aimed at helping OFWs invest in Philippine stocks.

The Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR) requires taxpayer information to be verified in person in Revenue District Offices, which limits the number of OFWs to venture into stocks.

In response to Salceda’s letter, the BIR said it is committed to making the TIN application process a “fully online experience” for OFWs.

It added that currently, they allow OFWs to apply for TINs through authorized representatives or via e-mail if the purpose is to contribute to the Personal Equity and Retirement Account, a policy that can be extended to cover the opening of brokerage accounts.

