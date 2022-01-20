Latest News

UAE records 3,014 new COVID-19 cases, 1,067 recoveries

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report3 hours ago

The Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) announced 3,014 new coronavirus cases, bringing the total number of recorded cases in the UAE to 816,945.

According to the Ministry, the patients from various nationalities are in a stable condition, and receiving the necessary care.

MoHAP also announced 4 deaths due to COVID-19 complications, bringing the total number of deaths in the country to 2,204.

The Ministry expressed its sincere condolences to the family of the deceased and wished COVID-19 patients a speedy and full recovery.

It called on all members of the society to cooperate with health authorities, adhere to the instructions and physical distance to ensure the health and safety of all.

MoHAP also noted that an additional 1,067 individuals had fully recovered from COVID-19, bringing the total number of recoveries to 764,731.

Some 504,831 additional COVID-19 tests have been conducted over the past 24 hours, using state-of-the-art medical testing equipment.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report3 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Abu Dhabi hailed as world’s safest city for 2022 by Numbeo safety index survey

1 hour ago

Driver in fatal hit-and-run crash that killed pregnant woman, child arrested in Sharjah

2 hours ago

Comelec postpones printing of ballot for OFWs

3 hours ago

UAE bans possession of knives, sharp tools

3 hours ago
© 2022, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button