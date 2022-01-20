UAE records 3,014 new COVID-19 cases, 1,067 recoveries

The Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) announced 3,014 new coronavirus cases, bringing the total number of recorded cases in the UAE to 816,945.

According to the Ministry, the patients from various nationalities are in a stable condition, and receiving the necessary care.

MoHAP also announced 4 deaths due to COVID-19 complications, bringing the total number of deaths in the country to 2,204.

The Ministry expressed its sincere condolences to the family of the deceased and wished COVID-19 patients a speedy and full recovery.

It called on all members of the society to cooperate with health authorities, adhere to the instructions and physical distance to ensure the health and safety of all.

MoHAP also noted that an additional 1,067 individuals had fully recovered from COVID-19, bringing the total number of recoveries to 764,731.

Some 504,831 additional COVID-19 tests have been conducted over the past 24 hours, using state-of-the-art medical testing equipment.