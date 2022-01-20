UAE bans possession of knives, sharp tools

Latest News

A new law has banned possession of knives and sharp tools in the UAE unless they are required for a professional job.

The country revised its penal code and introduced Article 405 in September 2021, making it illegal to carry sharp tools and knives. The rule came into force this month, according to a report of The National.

It covers cutting, piercing, smashing or stabbing tools. Anyone flouting the rule will be sentenced to jail, slapped with a hefty fine, or both.

According to experts the new legislation will help in reducing the number of assault cases in the country. In 2020, Dubai Criminal Courts heard 135 cases that involved the use of sharp weapons.

