UAE announces gradual return to in-person classes

The UAE government has approved the gradual return of in-class learning, which will come in two phases.

The first group will return to classes on January 24 while the second group will return on January 31.

Dr. Farida Al Hosani, Official Spokesperson of the UAE Health Sector, stressed the importance of adhering to relevant precautionary measures while noting the country’s leadership priorities the community’s health and safety.

Al Hosani affirmed that the health sector is continuing to achieve collective immunity, by providing vaccines to all eligible segments of the population. She stated that 100 percent of the population has received their first COVID-19 vaccine dose while 93.19 percent are fully vaccinated.

She said: “The UAE has been keen to provide approved vaccines at a very early stage free of charge in all health establishments around the country, to achieve collective immunity and protect people’s health.

“Studies have shown that booster shots significantly reduce infections and complications. We urge individuals over 18 to take booster shots, especially the elderly and those with chronic diseases.”

The spokesperson also highlighted the importance of undergoing PCR tests, given their accuracy in detecting and limiting infections. She cautioned that taking the COVID-19 vaccine does not mean one should stop adhering to related preventive measures.

“We stress the importance of adhering to the preventive measures amidst the gradual resumption of activities. Your health is a priority of the UAE’s leadership,” she said.

Meanwhile, Hazza Al Mansouri, Official Spokesman of the UAE's Education Sector, explained the updated procedures and directives of the Ministry of Education.

“This first group will include nursery students, first-grade students, 12th-grade students or 13th-grade in the British education system. Students who will undergo international and major examinations. The first group will also comprise higher education establishments’ students,” he said.

The green pass system will be implemented for this group.

The second group, which will comprise the remaining school levels and grades, will return to schools on 31st January.

And all students must show a negative PCR test result not older than 96 hours, as well as undergo a PCR test every two weeks, he said.

Parents must also use the green pass system on the Al Hosn app before entering educational establishments, as well as show a negative PCR test result not older than 96 hours, he stressed.

School trips will be suspended until further notice, while sports and cultural activities in schools will continue with the application of relevant precautionary measures.

The remote learning option will be available for parents who want their children to continue education remotely until the situation in the country is re-evaluated, Al Mansouri said.

School administrations will contact parents directly and provide them with information on the learning system and the health situation, he added.