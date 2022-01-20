Permits now mandatory for vehicle rental activities in Dubai

Permits have been made mandatory for vehicle rental activities in Dubai.

The emirate issued a new resolution relating to vehicle transportation, obligations of the facilities, violations and administrative penalties and grievances.

Dubai Crown Prince and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum issued an Executive Council Resolution No. (2) of 2022 amending some clauses of Executive Council Resolution No. (47) of 2017 pertaining to the regulation of road transportation and vehicle rental activities in Dubai.

The new resolution replaces clauses No. (1), (3), (5), (8) and (10) with new clauses and according to the amended resolution, it is mandatory to receive a permit to exercise the activities.

The permit is valid for a renewable term of one year and the applicant must submit a renewal request within 30 days of the permit’s expiry.

RTA’s Licensing Agency can extend the permit for no more than three years, but government entities are exempt from the permit requirements.

The Resolution also specifies the obligations of the licensed entities including adhering to the laws and regulations issued by the RTA on the activity and ensuring the provision of an office, vehicles and parking spaces that are suitable for the licensed activity and are in accordance with the regulations outlined in the Resolution’s bylaws, among other obligations.

Licensed entities are not permitted to attach any promotional material on their vehicles before obtaining an approval from RTA.

Authorities have also set fines for violators which will be doubled if the same violation was committed again within a year from the date of the first violation, but should not exceed AED10,000.