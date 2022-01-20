Dense fog in UAE disrupts viewing of Burj Khalifa-sized asteroid

FeatureLatest News

A dense fog that blanketed parts of the UAE disrupted the viewing of a giant, near-earth celestial body bigger than Burj Khalifa whizzed safely past the Earth on Wednesday early morning (UAE time).

However, space enthusiasts in the UAE, waiting to watch this celestial event, were left disappointed due to the dense cloud cover.

The asteroid flew past the Earth at a distance of 1.9 million kilometers, which is about five times the distance between the Earth and Moon.

It has been classified as a Potentially Hazardous Asteroid (PHA) due to its large size and flyby closeness to Earth and no asteroid will come as close to Earth as this one for the next 200 years.

