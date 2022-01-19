Pregnant mom, 10-year-old child die in UAE road accident

A 35-year-old mother and her 10-year-old daughter have died in a UAE road accident.

The father and their three other children received moderate to serious injuries.

The mother, who was in the seventh month of her pregnancy, and her daughter died in a collision between two vehicles on one of the main streets of UAE and the deceased and injured were transferred to Al Qasimi Hospital.

The police dispatched a police patrol and national ambulances to the scene after receiving information about the accident and at the site, it was found that the first vehicle’s driver had fled from the scene.

In the accident, father and three of their other kids had received moderate to serious injuries and were receiving treatment at Al Qasimi Hospital’s intensive care unit.