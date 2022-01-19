Over 80 terrorists killed in air strikes in Yemen

Over 80 terrorists have been killed in airstrikes in Yemen.

The Saudi-led coalition destroyed a number of targets after it launched airstrikes against Yemen’s Houthi rebels, following a terror attack on Abu Dhabi.

Airstrikes destroyed nine military vehicles, and eliminated more than 80 terrorists.

The official Saudi Press Agency (SPA) said on Twitter, “We carried out 17 targeting operations against the militia in Marib during the past 24 hours.”

Fresh strikes come in the wake of suspected drone attacks in Abu Dhabi on Monday that left three civilians dead and six wounded.

The UAE had vowed that the attacks would not go unpunished.