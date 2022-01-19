Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Over 80 terrorists killed in air strikes in Yemen

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report6 hours ago

Over 80 terrorists have been killed in airstrikes in Yemen.

The Saudi-led coalition destroyed a number of targets after it launched airstrikes against Yemen’s Houthi rebels, following a terror attack on Abu Dhabi.

Airstrikes destroyed nine military vehicles, and eliminated more than 80 terrorists.

RELATED STORY: Saudi-led coalition launches air strikes against Yemen’s Houthi insurgents

The official Saudi Press Agency (SPA) said on Twitter, “We carried out 17 targeting operations against the militia in Marib during the past 24 hours.”

Fresh strikes come in the wake of suspected drone attacks in Abu Dhabi on Monday that left three civilians dead and six wounded.

The UAE had vowed that the attacks would not go unpunished.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report6 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Trust of UAE residents in govt, health authorities improves – Survey

6 hours ago

Abu Dhabi court orders man pay AED 3,100,000 to ex-wife to settle commercial debts

6 hours ago

Four sentenced to 10 years in jail in guard’s murder case in Dubai

7 hours ago

Hundreds of residents duped AED 30 million rental scam in Dubai

7 hours ago
© 2022, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button