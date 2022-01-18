UN, GCC states affirms solidarity with UAE following Houthi attacks

The Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) member states and the United Nations have expressed solidarity with the UAE and condemned the Houthi attack that took the lives of two Indians and one Pakistani expat last Monday, January 17.

UN secretary-general Antonio Guterres condemned the Houthi militia attack, which targeted civil facilities in UAE and resulted in a number of deaths and injuries.

The UN spokesman said in a briefing that such attacks are prohibited by international humanitarian law.

Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, and Qatar also condemned the cowardly terrorist attack that targeted civil facilities and territories in the UAE on Monday.

The member states affirmed their support for the UAE in the face of all threats to its security and stability.