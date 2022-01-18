Latest NewsNewsTFT News

UN, GCC states affirms solidarity with UAE following Houthi attacks

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report1 hour ago

The Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) member states and the United Nations have expressed solidarity with the UAE and condemned the Houthi attack that took the lives of two Indians and one Pakistani expat last Monday, January 17.

UN secretary-general Antonio Guterres condemned the Houthi militia attack, which targeted civil facilities in UAE and resulted in a number of deaths and injuries.

The UN spokesman said in a briefing that such attacks are prohibited by international humanitarian law.

Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, and Qatar also condemned the cowardly terrorist attack that targeted civil facilities and territories in the UAE on Monday.

The member states affirmed their support for the UAE in the face of all threats to its security and stability.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report1 hour ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Houthi rebel attack on Abu Dhabi sparks global condemnation

17 mins ago

US on Houthi rebel attack: ‘We stand beside UAE against all threats to its territory’

57 mins ago

UN chief condemns rebel attack on Abu Dhabi facilities

1 hour ago

Terror groups will not tamper UAE’s stability and security – senior official

1 hour ago
© 2022, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button