Russian Parliament condemns Houthi attack on civil facilities in UAE

The Russian Federation Parliament (State Duma) strongly condemned the Houthi militia attack that targeted civil facilities in the UAE yesterday.

Leonid Slutsky, Chairman of the State Duma Committee on International Affairs, said, in a statement on the RT TV network, that the Russian parliament strongly condemns the drone attack carried out by Houthi militias in Abu Dhabi, which led to the death of a number of civilians.

He added that the attack is especially heinous due to the fact that Abu Dhabi has been implementing a policy to promote peace and stability in the region, provide significant humanitarian aid and contribute to projects to rebuild Yemen.

