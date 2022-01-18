Over 6 out of 10 employees in UAE looking to switch jobs in six months

Around six out of 10 employees or 65 per cent of expats in UAE are looking to switch jobs in six months. Moreover, 78 percent of workers believe that businesses will have a hard time finding replacement staff.

A new survey released by Robert Half, a recruitment consultancy firm, has noted that around two-thirds, or 65 per cent, of employees in the UAE are planning to look for a new role in the first six months of 2022, as the drive for higher salaries and better benefits takes hold.

The study has found that employees are feeling positive about their job prospects for 2022 and in addition to the three in 10 workers who were seeking new roles at the end of 2021, 15 per cent will start their search for a new job with the new year while 19 per cent will look for a new role in Q2, which for many will follow an annual bonus payment.

Increased confidence in the UAE economy is driving ambition among nearly 46 per cent of those who will look for a new role, who were previously waiting until the economy was more stable and around 25 per cent of employees admitted that they have been remaining in their current role to maintain financial security while the pandemic continued to create uncertainty.