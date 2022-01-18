Houthi rebel attack on Abu Dhabi sparks global condemnation

The Houthi terrorist attack that targeted two Abu Dhabi facilities on Monday has sparked global condemnation.

A number of global leaders and heads of state rallied support behind the UAE following the drone attack that killed three people and injured six others.

The attack set three petroleum tankers on fire in ICAD 3, Mussafah, near ADNOC’s storage tanks and caused damage at a new extension of Abu Dhabi International Airport.

In a statement of His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, said: “We condemn the Houthi militia’s targeting of civilian areas and facilities on UAE soil today. We reiterate that those responsible for this unlawful targeting of our country will be held accountable.”

As published by state news WAM, it added: “The UAE reserves the right to respond to these terrorist attacks and criminal escalation.”

The foreign affairs ministry also described the attack as “crimes committed in flagrant violation of international law”.

In solidarity with the UAE, the international community strongly denounced the incident that targeted civilians and civilian facilities.

UN Secretary-General António Guterres: “Attacks on civilians and civilian infrastructure are prohibited by international humanitarian law.”

US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan: “Our commitment to the security of the UAE is unwavering and we stand beside our Emirati partners against all threats to their territory.”

HRH Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of Saudi Arabia, made a phone call to his Abu Dhabi counterpart HH Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and condemned the terrorist Houthi attack, reported WAM. The two leaders affirmed that such terrorist attacks solidify the two nations’ determination to jointly stand up to these acts of aggression.

HM King Abdullah II bin Al Hussein, King of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, during a phone call with HH Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed affirmed Jordan’s support for the UAE in facing all threats to its security and stability.

Kuwaiti Foreign Ministry said in a statement that the attack is a “deliberate attempt” by the Houthis to violate the basic principles of international laws and conventions. “Kuwait firmly stands alongside the UAE and backs all measures the Gulf Arab state takes to protect its security and stability,” it added.

Kingdom of Bahrain’s Foreign Affairs Ministry strongly condemned the terrorist Houthi militia’s launch of explosive-laden drones on Abu Dhabi.

In a statement carried by the Bahrain News Agency, the Foreign Affairs Ministry stressed that the attack “violates international humanitarian law and all other international laws and constitutes a blatant attack on the sovereignty of the United Arab Emirates”.

Greek Minister of Foreign Affairs Nikos Dendias in a phone call with HH Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, UAE Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, affirmed Greece’s solidarity with and full support for the UAE in the face of this cowardly terrorist attack. He offered condolences for the victims and wished a speedy recovery to the injured.