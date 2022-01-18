Fully vaccinated travellers headed to Kuwait exempted from home quarantine

Travellers to Kuwait have been exempted from home quarantine after a negative PCR test.

The incoming vaccinated travellers will be relieved of house quarantine for the coronavirus if they undergo a PCR test with a negative result upon arrival in Kuwait.

PCR on arrival can end quarantine for arriving passengers after getting a negative result upon arrival in Kuwait, starting Tuesday.

Sheikh Hamad Jaber Al-Ali Al-Sabah, the head of the ministerial emergency coronavirus committee, said in a tweet broadcast by the Government Communication Center on Twitter that the Cabinet during today’s session decided to enforce a seven-day house quarantine for the immunized incoming travellers.

The minister has noted that the cabinet decided that the quarantine can be ended much earlier if a PCR test is conducted immediately after the arrival proving that the concerned traveler is not infected, and this is effective as of Tuesday.