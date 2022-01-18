Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Fully vaccinated travellers headed to Kuwait exempted from home quarantine

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report2 hours ago

Travellers to Kuwait have been exempted from home quarantine after a negative PCR test.

The incoming vaccinated travellers will be relieved of house quarantine for the coronavirus if they undergo a PCR test with a negative result upon arrival in Kuwait.

PCR on arrival can end quarantine for arriving passengers after getting a negative result upon arrival in Kuwait, starting Tuesday.

RELATED STORY: Kuwait lifts COVID restrictions for vaccinated people 

Sheikh Hamad Jaber Al-Ali Al-Sabah, the head of the ministerial emergency coronavirus committee, said in a tweet broadcast by the Government Communication Center on Twitter that the Cabinet during today’s session decided to enforce a seven-day house quarantine for the immunized incoming travellers.

The minister has noted that the cabinet decided that the quarantine can be ended much earlier if a PCR test is conducted immediately after the arrival proving that the concerned traveler is not infected, and this is effective as of Tuesday.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report2 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Over 6 out of 10 employees in UAE looking to switch jobs in six months

1 hour ago

Ben&Ben to perform new song ‘Comets’ for the first time at Expo 2020 Dubai

2 hours ago

Cloudseeding enhances rains by over 25 percent in UAE

2 hours ago

Booster shot mandatory for entry to public places in Abu Dhabi

2 hours ago
© 2022, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button