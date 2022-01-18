Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Booster shot mandatory for entry to public places in Abu Dhabi

Authorities have made booster shot mandatory for entry to public places in Abu Dhabi.

The NCEMA has urged all UAE residents aged 18 and above to receive a booster dose six months after receiving the second dose.

The UAE is also taking several precautionary and preventive health measures to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

On the Al Hosn app, UAE’s official app for COVID-19 test results, a booster shot for all types of vaccinations has been made mandatory requirement to enter Abu Dhabi and most public places in the emirate.

“Booster doses for all types of vaccinations are required. Make sure to book yours now if it’s been six months since you completed your vaccination to maintain the Green Pass.”

Health practitioners in the country have advised residents to get vaccinated in order to reduce the risk of virus symptoms, especially becoming severely ill and if a person has taken Pfizer-BioNTech as a booster dose after taking two doses of Sinopharm the individual needs to take another booster shot if it has been six months since the last jab.

According to the Abu Dhabi Government Media Office, the fully vaccinated residents who have taken Sinopharm dose more than six months ago must take a booster shot whereas individuals who have taken other vaccinations didn’t require a booster dose yet.

Earlier in December, the National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA) urged all UAE residents aged 18 and above to receive a booster six months after receiving their second dose.

