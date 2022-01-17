Woman reveals man who received life-changing animal heart transplant was a convicted criminal

A woman has revealed to the world that the 57-year-old David Bennett, recipient of the first operation in the world to transplant a pig’s heart into a human body, was a convicted criminal.

Leslie Shoemaker became furious when she learned that Bennet underwent the historic transplant, stating that Bennet was convicted of stabbing her brother several times.

Shoemaker shared that his who passed away in 2007 after suffering for two decades from medical problems due to the stabbing incident.

She added that Bennett did not deserve to benefit from the unique surgery.

However, the medical that performed the operation said that a patient’s criminal record could not be used as a basis for assessing his eligibility for treatment.

Bennett was convicted of assault and possession of a sharp object and sentenced to ten years in prison, according to the Saudi website Sabq.

Leslie said that no one in her family spoke to her about Bennett’s surgery. She learned about it from her daughter, who sent her a text message saying, “Mama, this is the man who stabbed Uncle Ed.” Then she read the story, and was angry that Bennett received the transplant.