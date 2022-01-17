UAE authorities warn of taking photos and videos at accident sites

The authorities in UAE have reminded individuals not to take photos and videos whenever they witness accidents in the country.

Sharing clips or images of accidents on social media is punishable by law and the Police in emirates across the UAE have urged community members to avoid gathering at accident sites and taking pictures or videos of those who are injured.

Residents have been warned that doing so can result in a fine of AED 1,000, as per the UAE Federal Law.

Brigadier Saif Mohair Al Mazroui, the director of the Traffic Department at Dubai Police, said the force recently issued fines of AED 1,000 to many onlookers.

According to authorities gathering around accidents makes it difficult for security and medical authorities, especially ambulances, to reach the site on time and the crowding is also dangerous because it obstructs the flow of traffic and leads to more accidents.

The Ministry of Interior, in coordination with the police and civil defence departments in all emirates, had previously warned community members against crowding around.

This was as part of an awareness campaign titled ‘Beware the Gathering’.

Ibrahim Mosbeh, deputy director-general of Police Operations and deputy commander-general of the Sharjah Police, said people fail to realise the consequences of publishing photos without consent and police authorities in the country have the means to access the source of images published unlawfully and those who publish such photos will be arrested.