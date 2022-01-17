Two-year-old Emirati drowns in swimming pool in Ras Al Khaimah

A trip for an Emirati family turned into a tragic accident due to the untimely death of their two-year-old baby, Mohammed Al Shehhi who drowned in the pool of a hotel in Ras Al Khaimah hotel last January 16 at 11:00 pm.

The child’s grandfather, Salem Al-Shehhi, told “Emirates Today” that the child’s mother together with her four-year-old daughter and one of their relatives went on a trip to the Ras Al Khaimah hotel, for their kids to enjoy the hotel’s activities for children including several games by the pool.

Al-Shehhi explained that while the mother was in the toys department with her child, she lost the baby, as they started searching for him, only to be surprised by his fall into the pool near the toys.

He added that some of the young people in the hotel jumped into the pool and pulled the child out and tried to save him, but the baby was already dead.

Al-Shehhi pointed out that the families were shocked, as their recreational trip turned into a tragic journey that ended with the death of their infant child.