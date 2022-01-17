Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Man faces AED 14.76M fine, jail in Dubai in money laundering case

The Dubai Criminal Court sentenced a 53-year-old Arab man to three years in prison and imposed a fine of AED 14.76 million for his involvement in money laundering.

The accused was found guilty of transferring, using, concealing the location and method of disposal of financial proceeds and the money was used to purchase real estate units, unique car number plates, and vehicles.

The fine amount was used in the crime of appropriating public money by the government employee and was investigated by Dubai Public Prosecution which continues to combat money laundering and related crimes in cooperation with law enforcement agencies and local and federal authorities.

Ismail Ali Madani, Senior Advocate General – Head of Public Funds Prosecution, said that the sentences for money laundering crimes included imprisonments for periods ranging from nine months to eight years and expressed his appreciation for the efforts of all law enforcement agencies in controlling such crimes.

