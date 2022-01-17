Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Lone bettor from Leyte bags Php 142M lotto jackpot

Another player became an instant millionaire for the third day in a row after winning the PHP142 million Super Lotto 6/49 jackpot on Sunday night.

The Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO) announced in a statement on Monday that the lucky gambler correctly predicted the winning combination of 02-05-04-31-01-46, with a prize of Php142,679,606.

Officials confirmed that the ticket was purchased at the city of Abuyog in the province of Leyte.

The bettor must submit the winning ticket and two identification cards to get his or her check at the PCSO’s main office in Mandaluyong City.

Lotto wins of more than PHP10,000 would be subject to a 20% tax under the Tax Reform for Acceleration and Inclusion law.

According to the PCSO, fourteen other bettors correctly predicted five of the six two-digit winning combinations and won Php50,000 each.

About 1,543 bettors each received PHP1,200 for correctly predicting four of the winning combinations, while 28,597 bettors each received PHP50 for correctly guessing three of the winning combinations.

The 6/49 Super Lotto is drawn every Tuesday, Thursday, and Sunday.

This is the fourth time this month that a single bettor has won the state lottery’s jackpot reward.

