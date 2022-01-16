Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Lone bettor from Albay bags Php65M pot prize from 6/55 lotto

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report4 hours ago

Following two millionaires on Friday, the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO) lottery jackpot was won by a single bettor in the Grand Lotto 6/55 draw on Saturday night, netting over PHP65 million.

According to a Sunday alert, the lucky player correctly predicted the winning combination of 39-29-09-21-19-20 for the jackpot sum of PHP65,991,571.

The ticket was purchased in Albay’s Tabaco City.

The bettor must submit the winning ticket as well as two identification cards to receive his prize at the PCSO’s main office in Mandaluyong City.

RELATED STORY: Batangas bettor wins Php84-million jackpot at Super Lotto 6/49

Lotto wins of more than PHP10,000 would be subject to a 20% tax under the Tax Reform for Acceleration and Inclusion law.

This is the third time this month that the jackpot has been won by a single bettor.

A total of 34 other bettors received PHP100,000 each for correctly predicting five of the six winning numbers; 1,391 bettors received PHP1,500 each for correctly guessing four numbers; and 18,843 bettors received PHP60 apiece for correctly guessing three numbers.

The 6/55 Grand Lotto takes place every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday.

In two consecutive draws last Friday, two bettors won both jackpot prizes.

READ ON: Lone bettor from Davao City bags Php181 million 6/45 Megalotto jackpot

A player from San Fernando City, La Union won the Ultra Lotto 6/58 prize of PHP70,258,716 while another from Sto. Domingo, Nueva Ecija correctly predicted the winning Mega Lotto 6/45 combination, winning PHP20,212,102.

On January 6, four bettors — two from Makati City, Metro Manila, one from Guagua, Pampanga, and one from Maragondon, Cavite – were instant millionaires after splitting the almost PHP43-million Lotto 6/42 prize.

PCSO general manager Royina Garma has urged the public to continue to use the agency’s products because a big portion of the agency’s earnings goes to charitable activities.

The PCSO is the primary government organization in charge of generating and disbursing funds for healthcare programs, medical aid and services, and national charities.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report4 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Laborer seeks AED 5M compensation from company in Abu Dhabi due to work-related injuries

9 mins ago

Scientists warn of more harmful coronavirus variants than Omicron

24 mins ago

One in 10 people may still spread COVID-19 even after 10-day quarantine – expert

30 mins ago

Burj Al Arab named most beautiful five-star hotel – survey

35 mins ago
© 2022, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button