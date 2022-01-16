Lone bettor from Albay bags Php65M pot prize from 6/55 lotto

Following two millionaires on Friday, the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO) lottery jackpot was won by a single bettor in the Grand Lotto 6/55 draw on Saturday night, netting over PHP65 million.

According to a Sunday alert, the lucky player correctly predicted the winning combination of 39-29-09-21-19-20 for the jackpot sum of PHP65,991,571.

The ticket was purchased in Albay’s Tabaco City.

The bettor must submit the winning ticket as well as two identification cards to receive his prize at the PCSO’s main office in Mandaluyong City.

RELATED STORY: Batangas bettor wins Php84-million jackpot at Super Lotto 6/49

Lotto wins of more than PHP10,000 would be subject to a 20% tax under the Tax Reform for Acceleration and Inclusion law.

This is the third time this month that the jackpot has been won by a single bettor.

A total of 34 other bettors received PHP100,000 each for correctly predicting five of the six winning numbers; 1,391 bettors received PHP1,500 each for correctly guessing four numbers; and 18,843 bettors received PHP60 apiece for correctly guessing three numbers.

The 6/55 Grand Lotto takes place every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday.

In two consecutive draws last Friday, two bettors won both jackpot prizes.

READ ON: Lone bettor from Davao City bags Php181 million 6/45 Megalotto jackpot

A player from San Fernando City, La Union won the Ultra Lotto 6/58 prize of PHP70,258,716 while another from Sto. Domingo, Nueva Ecija correctly predicted the winning Mega Lotto 6/45 combination, winning PHP20,212,102.

On January 6, four bettors — two from Makati City, Metro Manila, one from Guagua, Pampanga, and one from Maragondon, Cavite – were instant millionaires after splitting the almost PHP43-million Lotto 6/42 prize.

PCSO general manager Royina Garma has urged the public to continue to use the agency’s products because a big portion of the agency’s earnings goes to charitable activities.

The PCSO is the primary government organization in charge of generating and disbursing funds for healthcare programs, medical aid and services, and national charities.