Burj Al Arab named most beautiful five-star hotel – survey

A survey has rated Dubai’s Burj Al Arab as the most beautiful five-star hotel in the world.

The list, compiled by Money.co.uk, has revealed that Dubai’s Burj Al Arab Jumeirah is the most beautiful five-star hotel in the world, followed by Soneva Jani in the Maldives and then Las Vegas’ Bellagio.

The list is based purely on Instagram data and the website said it analysed over 10 million Instagram hashtags associated with the world’s five-star hotels.

The ones with the most Instagram hashtags were then ranked from highest to lowest to create a list of the most picturesque in the world and Dubai’s Burj Al Arab Jumeirah has got 2,428,501 Instagram hashtags of guests sharing its beauty with their followers.

Though the hotel is officially rated as five star the Burj Al Arab Jumeirah is widely known as a seven-star hotel due to its extravagance and second on the global list is Soneva Jani – the picture-perfect floating villas in the Maldives – which has 415,461 hashtags, followed by Las Vegas’ Bellagio in third place with 161,088 Instagram hashtags.

Eight of the most beautiful hotels in the Middle East as located in Dubai; Burj Al Arab Jumeirah is first, Palazzo Versace takes the second spot with 43,615 hashtags, followed by Jumeirah Al Naseem in third place and fourth is Taj Dubai, Park Hyatt Dubai is fifth, followed by Le Royal Meridien Beach Resort, and then Waldorf Astoria Dubai.