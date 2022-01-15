Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Philippines lists 14 states and territories in high-risk red list

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report6 hours ago

The authorities have included 14 states and territories in the red list for Covid-19.

Malacañang announced Friday that among those on the list are Canada, Saudi Arabia, and Spain, which have a significant number of Filipino migrants besides Antigua and Barbuda, Aruba, Curacao, French Guiana, Iceland, Malta, Mayotte, Mozambique, Puerto Rico, Somalia and the US Virgin Islands.

RELATED STORY: UAE back to Philippines’ ‘Yellow list’ effective January 16

Acting Palace spokesman Karlo Alexei Nograles said Filipino travelers coming from red list countries shall be allowed to enter the country.

Malacañang also announced that the states and territories are on the green list or those classified as low-risk areas are : Bangladesh, Benin, Bhutan, British Virgin Islands, China, Côte d’Ivoire, Djibouti, Equatorial Guinea, Falkland Islands, The Gambia, Ghana, Guinea, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Japan, Kosovo, Kyrgyzstan, Montserrat, Morocco, Niger, Oman, Pakistan, Paraguay, Saba, Saint Barthelemy, Senegal, Sierra Leone, Sint Eustatius, Taiwan, Timor-Leste and Uganda.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report6 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Man submits fake RT-PCR test result to evade quarantine in Makati City

6 hours ago

UAE’s gift to Pope Francis sells as NFT; raises $81,886 for Afghanistan

6 hours ago

Former Japanese star Maria Ozawa and Filipino actor Jose Sarasola break up

6 hours ago

PH achieves goal to fully vaccinate 54 million people

7 hours ago
© 2022, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button