Philippines lists 14 states and territories in high-risk red list

The authorities have included 14 states and territories in the red list for Covid-19.

Malacañang announced Friday that among those on the list are Canada, Saudi Arabia, and Spain, which have a significant number of Filipino migrants besides Antigua and Barbuda, Aruba, Curacao, French Guiana, Iceland, Malta, Mayotte, Mozambique, Puerto Rico, Somalia and the US Virgin Islands.

RELATED STORY: UAE back to Philippines’ ‘Yellow list’ effective January 16

Acting Palace spokesman Karlo Alexei Nograles said Filipino travelers coming from red list countries shall be allowed to enter the country.

Malacañang also announced that the states and territories are on the green list or those classified as low-risk areas are : Bangladesh, Benin, Bhutan, British Virgin Islands, China, Côte d’Ivoire, Djibouti, Equatorial Guinea, Falkland Islands, The Gambia, Ghana, Guinea, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Japan, Kosovo, Kyrgyzstan, Montserrat, Morocco, Niger, Oman, Pakistan, Paraguay, Saba, Saint Barthelemy, Senegal, Sierra Leone, Sint Eustatius, Taiwan, Timor-Leste and Uganda.