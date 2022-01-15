Man submits fake RT-PCR test result to evade quarantine in Makati City

A man who returned from Australia allegedly submitted a fake RT-PCR test result to evade quarantine in Makati City.

Manager of Lelita Hotel said on Friday that on Jan 2 the man arrived at the Lelita Hotel and underwent mandatory quarantine, before he underwent an RT-PCR test in Jan. 6,

On Jan. 7 the man submitted a negative test result to hotel management via email, but when the manager verified its QR code, a woman’s name came up.

The man also tested positive for COVID-19, based on the results of his RT-PCR test.

The hotel staff sought the help of the police and the Philippine Coast Guard guarding the area and the authorities confirmed the fake RT-PCR test.