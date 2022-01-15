Latest NewsNewsTFT News

DEWA’s nanosatellite sends first signals back to Earth

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report1 hour ago

Dubai Electricity and Water Authority’s (DEWA) nanosatellite Dewa has sent first signals back to Earth.

The nanosatellite, named Dewasat-1, is in low orbit and travels at around 7.5km per second and was launched by Dubai Electricity and Water Authority on January 13, 2022.

The satellite flew into orbit on a SpaceX rocket on Thursday and has reached a low orbit of between 525 and 530 kilometres above Earth and moving at a speed of around 7.5km per second, the satellite needs only 90 minutes to orbit the globe.

RELATED STORY: DEWA Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai witnesses over 338,000 visitors in over three months

The nanosatellite aims to improve the emirate’s utility network.

Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, chief executive of Dewa said through the Space-D program, the nanosatellite technology will complement the terrestrial communications network to increase the efficiency and effectiveness of Dewa’s operations and support the digitisation of electricity and water networks.

“This will increase the efficiency and effectiveness of our planning, operations and preventive maintenance for our production, transmission and distribution divisions, as well as our smart grids and electric vehicle charging stations.”

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report1 hour ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Deployment of OFWs to Taiwan may resume next month

54 mins ago

OFW remittances increase 5.1% to $2.5 billion in November 2021 – BSP

56 mins ago

Parents in UAE advised to monitor children’s health as COVID-19 cases rise

1 hour ago

Filipina wins AED 100,000 on funeral day of grandmother

1 hour ago
© 2022, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button