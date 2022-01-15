DEWA’s nanosatellite sends first signals back to Earth

Dubai Electricity and Water Authority’s (DEWA) nanosatellite Dewa has sent first signals back to Earth.

The nanosatellite, named Dewasat-1, is in low orbit and travels at around 7.5km per second and was launched by Dubai Electricity and Water Authority on January 13, 2022.

The satellite flew into orbit on a SpaceX rocket on Thursday and has reached a low orbit of between 525 and 530 kilometres above Earth and moving at a speed of around 7.5km per second, the satellite needs only 90 minutes to orbit the globe.

The nanosatellite aims to improve the emirate’s utility network.

Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, chief executive of Dewa said through the Space-D program, the nanosatellite technology will complement the terrestrial communications network to increase the efficiency and effectiveness of Dewa’s operations and support the digitisation of electricity and water networks.

“This will increase the efficiency and effectiveness of our planning, operations and preventive maintenance for our production, transmission and distribution divisions, as well as our smart grids and electric vehicle charging stations.”