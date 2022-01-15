Latest NewsNewsTFT News

AstraZeneca booster jab helps to fight off Omicron variant – study

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report2 hours ago

Global pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca highlighted that early trial data of its COVID-19 booster dose shows that it generates a greater antibody response against Omicron and other mutated strains of the Coronavirus, including Beta, Delta, Alpha, and Gamma.

The company added that the anitbody response was observed in those who were previously vaccinated with either its vaccine or one of the vaccines that rely on mRNA technology, such as Pfizer and Moderna.

It added that it will send this data to regulators around the world due to the urgent need for booster doses.

RELATED STORY: Are vaccines still effective against the Omicron variant?

AstraZeneca produced the vaccine in cooperation with researchers from Oxford University, and laboratory studies last month found that injections of three doses of AstraZeneca vaccine were effective in resisting the new, fast-spreading Omicron mutant.

And the data is the first that the company announces from its experiments on the booster dose of its vaccine.

A large British trial in December found that a booster dose of AstraZeneca increased antibodies after the initial vaccination with the same vaccine or with Pfizer’s messenger RNA technology.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report2 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]es.ae

Related Articles

Deployment of OFWs to Taiwan may resume next month

1 hour ago

OFW remittances increase 5.1% to $2.5 billion in November 2021 – BSP

1 hour ago

DEWA’s nanosatellite sends first signals back to Earth

1 hour ago

Parents in UAE advised to monitor children’s health as COVID-19 cases rise

1 hour ago
© 2022, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button