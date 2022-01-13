Latest News

Mocking UAE health measures online is a crime, says Public Prosecution

The UAE government has warned against members of the public who ridicule its countermeasures to mitigate the impact of the ongoing course of the COVID-19 pandemic.

This, as well as inciting actions encouraging people not to follow the COVID-19 precautionary measures will be penalized, it said.

The Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Prosecution of the Public Prosecution said in a statement: “Committing any of these acts exposes the perpetrator to administrative penalties or to the penal penalty prescribed by Decree-Law No. 34 of 2021 regarding combating rumors and cybercrime.”

According to the UAE Public Prosecution, a penalty of imprisonment for a period of no less than two years and a fine of no less than AED200,000 will be imposed if it results in the publication of false news or rumors that lead to “inciting or inciting public opinion against one of the state authorities or institutions, or if it is linked to the time of epidemics.”

It also called on members of society, especially social media users and influencers to always be responsible for anything they put online, as fake news has an adverse impact in society and the economy.

