Dubai waives Salik fee at Al Maktoum Bridge on Sundays; parking fee on Fridays still free

The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) in Dubai has waived the Salik fees at Al Maktoum Bridge for Sundays while parking fees during Fridays remain free.

The announcement comes following the start of the UAE’s new workweek for the public sector—which is being gradually adopted by private firms across the emirates.

Salik gates, which is an electronic transit system in Dubai, allows drivers to automatically pay toll fees without stopping at any toll stations. The system currently consists of eight gates, including the Garhoud Gate, Al Maktoum Gate, Al Safa Gate, Airport Tunnel Gate, Al Barsha Gate, Jebel Ali Gate, Al Mamzar Gate North, and Al Mamzar Gate South.

Meanwhile, RTA also announced the new closure timings of the Floating Bridge starting January 15.

The bridge closes daily to help ships and marine transit modes navigate through the Dubai Creek.

The timings are:

Weekdays: Monday to Friday, 10pm to 6am (usual timings)

Weekends: Saturday at 10pm till Monday at 6am.

Opened in 2007, this six-lane bridge ferries 6,000 cars every peak hour on two identical mirrored decks spanning the entire Dubai Creek.