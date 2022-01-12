Philippine election body set to release report on alleged hacking

The Philippine poll body, Commission on Elections (Comelec), will release this week the final report on the alleged hacking of their servers.

“Before the weekends we will release a final report on that because the meeting with all our different units will only start this morning,” Comelec Spokesperson James Jimenez said, adding that the validation is still ongoing.

“We want to know if there really is a data breach. We don’t see any evidence of data breach,” said Jimenez.

RELATED STORY: COMELEC dismisses ‘hacking’ rumors, tags it as ‘fake news’

The poll official said they are already validating the allegations of the article published by the Manila Bulletin that the Comelec systems have been compromised.

“The article alleges that the hackers were able to ‘download files that included, among others, usernames and PINS of vote-counting machines (VCM).’ The fact, however, is that such information still does not exist in Comelec systems simply because the configuration files – which includes usernames and PINs – have not yet been completed. This calls into question the veracity of the hacking claim,” Jimenez said emphasising that it is important for the poll body to verify such report.

“When you say data breach in Comelec, people will really get nervous. That’s why it is important to us that we validate it and in case the report is wrong, of course someone will be responsible for that … because all of a sudden they issue a report without verification,” said Jimenez.