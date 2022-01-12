Latest NewsNewsTFT News

PH logs second highest daily tally of fresh COVID-19 cases at 32,246

On Wednesday January 12, the Philippines recorded 32,246 new coronavirus infections and 5,063 coronavirus recoveries.

Since the pandemic began in March 2020, there have been 208,164 active cases, with total recoveries reaching 2,797,816, or 91.5 per cent of 3,058,634 infections, according to the most recent COVID-19 bulletin by the Department of Health.

The number of new cases on Wednesday is up from Tuesday’s 28,007.

There are 197,091 mild cases, 2,872 moderate cases, 6,435 asymptomatic patients, 1,468 severe cases, and 298 critical cases among the active cases.

The death toll has risen to 52,654 people, with 144 additional fatalities accounting for 1.72 per cent of all cases.

