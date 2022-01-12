DOTr implements ‘no vaccination, no ride’ policy for public transportation

The Philippines has begun to implement restrictions for unvaccinated individuals with a “no vaccination, no ride/no admission” policy in the National Capital Region (NCR) on Wednesday, January 12.

This measure follows President Rodrigo R. Duterte’s decision to limit the mobility of persons who are immunized against COVID-19 in Metro Manila.

According to a department order (DO), Transportation Secretary Arthur Tugade’s “no vaccine, no ride” rule would be implemented while the NCR is at or above Alert Level 3, as established by the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF-EID).

Tugade stated that the DO takes effect immediately after publishing in the Official Gazette or a wide circulation newspaper, as well as the filing of a copy to the UP Law Center’s Office of the National Administrative Register.

“All concerned attached agencies and sectoral offices of (the) DOTr are directed to ensure that operators of public transportation shall allow access or issue tickets only to ‘fully vaccinated persons’ as evidenced by physical or digital copies of an LGU-issued (local government unit) vaccine card, or any IATF-prescribed document, with a valid government-issued ID with picture and address,” the department order read.

According to the DO, a person is considered fully vaccinated against the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) two weeks after receiving their second dose in a two-dose vaccination series or a single-dose vaccine.

Exempted from the “no vaccination, no ride” policy are:

• Persons with medical conditions that prevent their full Covid-19 vaccination, as shown by a duly-signed medical certificate with the name and contact details of their doctor; and

• Persons who will buy essential goods and services, such as food, water, medicine, medical devices, public utilities, energy, work, and medical and dental necessities, as shown by a duly issued barangay health pass or other proof to justify the travel.

Under the order, violations of the policy are considered violations of applicable general safety and health provisions under any concession or service agreements, authority or permits to operate public transportation, and other similar instruments.