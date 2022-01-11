UAE leaders congratulate Sultan of Oman on accession anniversary

President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a message of congratulations to Sultan Haitham bin Tariq Al Said of Oman, on the occasion of the first anniversary of his accession to power.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai; and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, sent similar messages to Sultan Haitham on the occasion.

H.H. Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ajman, has sent a congratulatory message to Sultan Haitham bin Tariq Al Said of Oman, on the anniversary of his accession to power.

H.H. Sheikh Humaid wished the Sultan of Oman continued success and achievements and the brotherly Omani people further progress and prosperity.

H.H. Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman and Chairman; and H.H. Sheikh Nasser bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Deputy Ruler of Ajman, also sent similar messages to Sultan Haitham on the occasion.

H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mu’alla, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Umm Al Quwain, has sent a congratulatory message to Sultan Haitham bin Tariq Al Said of Oman, on the anniversary of his accession to power.

H.H. Sheikh Rashid bin Saud bin Rashid Al Mu’alla, Crown Prince of Umm Al Qaiwain, dispatched similar message to Sultan Haitham on the occasion.