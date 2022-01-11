Robredo vows to set up migrant resource centers across country if elected as next PH president

The Philippine Vice President Leni Robredo has vowed to create migrant resource centers in every local government unit in the country if she is elected as the next president.

She pledged to provide full-cycle protection for overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) and their families and bared this plan during an online meeting on Jan. 8 with nearly 500 Filipinos living abroad where she reiterated the need for OFWs to be protected throughout their migration cycle.

RELATED STORY: Top 9 policies under newly formed DMW come into force

She said she aims to complement the Republic Act No. 11641 or the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) Act, signed by President Duterte in December 2021 with an

executive order mandating the creation of Migrant Resource Centers in every local government unit.

She added that she would also tap the private sector partners of her flagship program, Angat Buhay, to support, mentor, and guide returning OFWs and their families.

The Vice President promised to ensure the OFWs a path towards social and economic reintegration in line with local and national development. (AW)