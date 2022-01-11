PH reports over 28,000 cases in past 24 hours, total active cases at 181,016

On Tuesday January 11, the Philippines recorded 28,007 new coronavirus infections and 4,471 coronavirus recoveries.

Since the pandemic began in March 2020, there have been 181,016 active cases, with total recoveries reaching 2,792,946, or 92.3 per cent of 3,026,473 infections, according to the most recent COVID-19 bulletin by the Department of Health.

“Of the 28,007 reported cases today, 27,604 (99%) occurred within the recent 14 days – Dec. 29, 2021 to Jan. 11, 2022,” the DOH reported.

The number of new cases on Tuesday is down from Monday’s 33,169.

There are 170,873 mild cases, 2,863 moderate cases, 5,521 asymptomatic patients, 1,464 severe cases, and 295 critical cases among the active cases.

The National Capital Region (NCR) had 15,256 new infections in the last two weeks, accounting for 55 per cent of all new infections; Calabarzon had 5,861 new infections, accounting for 21 per cent; and Central Luzon had 3,064 new infections, accounting for 11 per cent.

The death toll has risen to 52,511 people, with 219 additional fatalities accounting for 1.74 per cent of all cases.

“Of the 219 deaths, 17 occurred in January 2022 (8 per cent), 2 in December 2021 (1 per cent), 5 in November 2021 (2 per cent), 26 in October 2021 (12 per cent), 41 in September 2021 (19 per cent), 43 in August 2021 (20 per cent), 30 in July 2021 (14 per cent), 21 in June 2021 (10 per cent), 22 in May 2021 (10 per cent), 2 in April 2021 (1 per cent), 2 in March 2021 (1 per cent), and 8 in January 2021 (4 per cent) due to the late encoding of death information to COVIDKaya,” the DOH said.