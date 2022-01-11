Omicron replaces Delta as dominant COVID-19 variant in PH

The Philippines has officially announced that Omicron has replaced Delta as the dominant variant of the COVID-19 virus in the country.

Health Secretary Francisco Duque III said this in the taped weekly briefing with President Rodrigo Duterte that aired late Monday night.

RELATED STORY: Expert says Omicron community transmission already happening in PH

Based on the latest genomic sequencing run on Jan. 3, 60% of the samples sequenced were found positive for Omicron variant.

“So it’s already the dominant variant — whereas before it was the Delta,” said Duque.

READ ON: PH reports over 28,000 cases in past 24 hours, total active cases at 181,016

In the genome sequencing of 48 samples 60.42% or 29 cases were Omicron cases while 18 were Delta cases.

Earlier on Jan. 6, the Department of Health detected a total of 43 cases of Omicron variant in the country. (AW)