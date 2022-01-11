KNOW THE LAW: AED 100,000 fine for mocking UAE’s Al Hosn app, COVID-19 regulations on social media

Social media users in UAE will face jail and a fine of AED 100,000 for mocking the country’s COVID-19 regulations, including the misuse of the Al Hosn app.

The Federal Emergency Crisis and Disasters Prosecution said among them were people who had tested positive for Covid-19 who mocked the Al Hosn testing system.

“In light of the recent circulation of photos and videos on social media spreading information from some COVID-19 patients on the Al Hosn application, accompanied by comments and songs mocking the precautionary measures and calling on others to flout them, threatening the national efforts to address the pandemic, we, therefore, call upon members of the community to refrain from this behaviour, which is punishable by the law,” a statement read.

Authorities said spreading rumours and falsehoods relating to the pandemic, including about vaccinations, can lead to a fine of AED 100,000 or more.

Federal prosecutors have warned they will penalise people who ridicule efforts to tackle the pandemic, with jail and hefty fines among the punishments which came as photos and videos were recently circulated that encouraged people to flout rules relating to quarantine.

Such actions are punishable with administrative sanctions or the penal sanction stated in Federal Decree-Law No. 34 of 2021 on combating rumours and cybercrimes and a person can be sentenced to detention and/or be forced to pay a fine ranging from AED 100,000 to AED 500,000.

The country has strict rules on the breaching of coronavirus measures and punishments include an AED 3,000 fine for failing to wear a mask in public, both indoors and outdoors, unless exercising, and AED 10,000 fine for leaving a place of isolation after testing positive for Covid-19.