LOOK: Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed shares images of whale spotted in Dubai Harbour

A whale was spotted in Dubai Harbour. His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, shared its photo and video on Instagram Stories on Sunday.

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, who is known for his love and knowledge about animals, posted, “Truly a rare and beautiful creature to watch.”

Whales are rarely spotted in the UAE and Abu Dhabi authorities had reported whale sightings in October and December last year.

Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi (EAD) had said that the presence of whales indicated the “health and quality” of the country’s waters. (AW)

