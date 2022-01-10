UAE logs 2,562 new COVID-19 cases

The UAE reported on Monday a total daily tally of 2,562 COVID-19 cases.

According to the Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP), the total active cases in the country now stand at 32,120.

Meanwhile, 860 recoveries were also reported on Monday. The total death toll since the pandemic remains at 2,174.

With the emergence of Omicron scare, all eligible individuals in the UAE have been advised to get the COVID-19 booster shot six months after their second dose.

Dr. Noura Al Ghaithi, Official Spokesperson for the UAE Health Sector, made this appeal while releasing a guidebook on COVID-19 booster shots by the Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP).

Al Ghaithi urged people who took the Sinopharm vaccine, especially the most vulnerable categories, such as people with chronic diseases and those aged over 50, to get their booster shot three months after their second dose, adding all other people over the age of 16 should take the booster six months after their second dose.

“For those who received the Pfizer-Biontech vaccine, it is recommended for all individuals aged 18 and above to take their booster shot of the same vaccine six months after taking their second dose, while those who received are required to take the booster shot of either the same or another vaccine six months after taking their second dose,” she added.

Those who took other types of COVID-19 vaccines should head to the nearest vaccination centre to learn the type of booster they are required to receive.