Philippines reports record-breaking 33,169 COVID-19 cases

A record-breaking 33,169 COVID-19 cases on Monday set alarm bells ringing for the Philippines.

It was the first time that daily cases in the country hit the 30,000-mark since the pandemic started in 2020.

The new COVID-19 case count beat Sunday’s 28,707, and this did not yet include data from 10 testing laboratories.

The Department of Health announced that among the top three contributing regions: Metro Manila with 18,535; Calabarzon with 7,443; and Central Luzon with 3,403.

The country now has a positivity rate of 46%, according to DOH, surpassing the World Health Organization’s benchmark of below 5%
45 more patients succumbed to COVID-19.

 

