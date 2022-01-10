Mohammed bin Rashid issues six decrees to reinforce Dubai’s position as global economic hub

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, has approved laws allowing the creation of a new legal framework for Dubai Chambers and their Boards of Directors.

The legislations are aimed at reinforcing Dubai’s position as a global economic hub and supporting the business community in the emirate.

One of its decrees establishes Dubai Chambers as a new entity that replaces Dubai Chamber of Commerce & Industry and appoints HE Juma Al Majid as Honorary Chairman of Dubai Chambers.

Another decree sets up Dubai Chambers’ Board of Directors and appoints HE Abdul Aziz Al Ghurair as its Chairman.

Other decrees establish the Board of Directors for Dubai Chamber of Trade, the Board of Directors for Dubai Chamber of International Trade with Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem as Chairman, and the Board of Directors for Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy with HE Omar Sultan Al Olama as Chairman.

It also maps out Dubai Chambers’ clear vision for the future by adding more roles and authority in strengthening sectors in the emirate such as its international trade and digital economy,

Meanwhile, HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid also issued a decree forming the Board of Directors of Dubai Chambers under the Chairmanship of HE Abdul Aziz Al Ghurair. Members of the Board include Faisal Juma Khalfan Belhoul, Vice Chairman; HE Khalid Juma Al Majid Al Muhairi; HE Omar Sultan Al Olama; Omar Abdullah Al Futtaim; Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem; HE Helal Saeed Al Marri; Buti Saeed Mohammed Al Ghandi; Dr Raja Easa Al Gurg; Dr Amina Abdul Wahed Al Rostamani; Tariq Hussain Khansaheb; Raji Patrick Chalhoub; and Ghassan Ahmed Yahya Al Kibsi.