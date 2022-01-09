Woman to pay AED 150,000 in Abu Dhabi for failing to honour lawsuit waiver deal

The Abu Dhabi Family, Civil and Administrative Cases Court has asked a woman to pay AED 150,000 for failing to honor the lawsuit waiver deal.

A man filed a lawsuit against a woman requesting the court to obligate her to pay AED 100,000 back to him and compensation of AED 50,000 as he pointed out that he paid the woman AED 100,000 in return for waiving a lawsuit that she had filed against him.

He said he was surprised when she rejected to waive the lawsuit and denied receiving the money.

The Abu Dhabi Family, Civil and Administrative Cases Court in its verdict said that the defendant admitted that she had breached the contract concluded with the plaintiff and acknowledged receipt of the amount.

The Court noted that the plaintiff had the right to demand termination of the contract concluded with the defendant because the latter had not fulfilled her obligations in it and had caused financial harms to the plaintiff by not paying the required amount and then depriving him of his rights.

Furthermore, the court ordered that the defendant be obligated to pay AED 100,000 to the plaintiff in addition to AED 3,000 in compensation for the financial harms he sustained. It also ordered the payment of deferred interest of 5 per cent of the adjudged amount and the lawyer’s fees.

The plaintiff in his lawsuit said that he handed AED 100,000 over to the defendant’s lawyer in return for her waiver and that she signed a declaration to this effect, but she later did not honour her obligation and appeared before the Public Prosecution during its investigation to deny receiving the amount or issuing any waiver in his favour.

He consequently filed a civil lawsuit against the defendant’s lawyer to recover the amount handed over to him for conciliation and waiver. The court ruled that the lawyer be obligated to refund the amount.