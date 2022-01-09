Valenzuela shuts store selling fake paracetamol

The Valenzuela City Business Inspection and Audit Team (CBIAT) has begun to crack down on outlets peddling fake medicines.

The CBIAT ordered a sari-sari (retail) store in Barangay Malinta to close down immediately on Friday after it was discovered that it was selling counterfeit paracetamol pills.

Local authorities advised residents to be cautious while purchasing medications.

“Ang mga gamot ay dapat binibili lamang sa mga lehitimo at awtorisadong botika upang makasiguro na orihinal ang mga ito (Medicines should only be bought in legitimate and authorized pharmacies to ensure its authenticity),” the city warned in an advisory.

Paracetamol relieves mild to moderate pain, including headaches or toothaches, while also lowering body temperature (fever).

As the number of COVID-19 cases increased, so did the demand for paracetamol, to the point that some medicine stores ran out of popular brands.

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) previously warned the public about counterfeit pharmaceutical products flooding the market, saying they are “unverified and questionable” and “may cause serious adverse health consequences, another disease, drug resistance, or, in the worst-case scenario, death.”

Valenzuela Mayor Rex Gatchalian remained in quarantine due to COVID-19, while his brother, Senator Sherwin Gatchalian, confirmed Friday that he had tested positive as well.