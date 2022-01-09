PH reaches over 52.1 M fully-vaccinated Filipinos

(PNA) – The Philippines has administered 112,745,559 doses of coronavirus vaccines nationwide, including second doses for 52,109,143 Filipinos.

The National COVID-19 dashboard on Saturday also showed that among the fully vaccinated, 3,082,514 already received booster doses as added protection against COVID-19.

On Friday, the country also received this year’s first shipment of the Covid-19 vaccine — 150,540 doses of Moderna vaccine that completed government procured 13 million doses.

Overall, 210,783,650 doses, both donated and purchased, have been delivered since February 2021.

Dr. Ted Herbosa, medical adviser of the National Task Force Against Covid-19, welcomed 2022’s initial shipment and urged those who are still unvaccinated to get their primary doses and the fully jabbed to avail of booster shots.

On Sunday, 2,703,870 doses of United-States donated Pfizer jabs will arrive at 2 p.m. while the lower-dosed vaccines meant for the pediatric population aged 5 to 11 are scheduled to be delivered middle of this month.