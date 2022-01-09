PGH to allow asymptomatic health workers to report for work due to manpower shortage

The Philippine General Hospital will allow asymptomatic health workers to continue working and skip quarantine to ensure hospital operations will continue amid the current COVID-19 surge.

PGH Spokesperson Jonas Del Rosario revealed in a media briefing that 250 of their health staff tested positive for COVID-19.

PGH is the largest COVID-19 referral facility in the country manned by over 1,000 personnel.

“Lahat ng asymptomatic . . . Na na-expose, hindi na po namin sila pinagka-quarantine. Basta wala silang symptoms, tuloy lang po ang trabaho kasi hindi po namin kayang i-quarantine ang napakaraming empleyado, doktor, nurses, at mga support staff kasi wala na pong magseserbisyo sa ospital,” Del Rosario aaid.

“Ngayon po, ang policy namin, unless maging symptomatic ka, ’pag ikaw ay na-expose . . . Pero wala ka pa namang symptoms, tuloy lang ang trabaho. Hindi ka magka-quarantine. ’Yan po ang crisis response ng PGH ngayon para di tayo mawalan o mapilayan ng tao,” the spokesperson added.

Del Rosario said that they are making daily assessment to ensure that their workers will not manifest symptoms of the virus.

“Hindi rin naman namin isasabak ang doktor natin, nurses, kung sila ay may nararamdaman. Ang pinag-uusapan natin, kapag asymptomatic po, kahit na nagkaroon ng exposure, ay hindi muna sila ika-quarantine for now,” he said.