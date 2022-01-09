KNOW THE LAW: How can COVID-positive employees avail leave from office?

If you are sick due to COVID-19, you are entitled for leave from your employer.

As per a new Federal Decree Law No. (33) of 2021 on the regulation of labour relations (the “New Labor Law”), employees who have completed their probationary period are eligible for sick leaves and such sick leaves cannot exceed 90 days a year. Under Article 31(3) of the New Labor Law during the 90-day period, the employee is entitled to full pay for the first 15 days, half pay for the next 30 days and if the employee had consumed 45 days of sick leaves during that year, then he is not entitled to any further compensation from the employer for the subsequent sick leaves taken during that year.

Also, it is mandated by the authorities for all citizens and residents of the Emirate of Dubai to isolate for at least 10 days in the event they contract COVID-19 and an employee (who has completed his/her probationary period) should be entitled to claim these 10 days or more (depending on the severity of the symptoms) as part of his/her sick leave entitlement.

When employees with no sick leave balance contract Covid-19, the employer may deduct such additional days from other statutory leaves, such as annual leave for instance.

As per recent unified work regulations, to take effect from February 2, the private sector and federal government employees are entitled to a 90-day sick leave for every year of service, but with regards to public sector employees, there is no single legislative instrument to apply federally, as each Emirate has its own legislation in this regard.

If an employee on probation catches Covid-19, the Article 31(2) provides that if the employee did not complete his probationary period, then he/she is not entitled to sick leaves, but the employer may choose to grant such employee an unpaid sick leave.