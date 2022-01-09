Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Joint Emirates Shield / 50 military drill commences in UAE

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report2 hours ago

The Ministry of Defense has officially launched the ‘Joint Emirates Shield / 50′ military drill west of the Maritime Theater of the UAE, starting January 9, which will continue until January 14.

The exercise is part of a series of operational drills slated for 2022 and aims to boost the combat readiness of the UAE Armed Forces’ major units.

Major General Saleh Mohammed bin Mujren Al Ameri, Commander of the Joint Operations, said: “This exercise is a true translation of the advanced level notched by the UAE Armed Forces in terms of their air, ground, and sea-based capabilities, to protect the nation’s gains and potential in various operational environments.

“We are proud of the country’s achievements achieved in the military field over fifty years in times of peace and war. We bet on our military capabilities, which have become the focus of attention and appreciation of the world, thanks to the directives and unswerving follow-up by the UAE wise leadership.”

The organisation of the “Joint Emirates Shield / 50” is aimed to consolidate the combat readiness of the UAE Armed Forces’ to defend the land, naval and air borders of the UAE against any dangers or future challenges under all circumstances and at all times.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report2 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

PGH to allow asymptomatic health workers to report for work due to manpower shortage

42 mins ago

COMELEC spox says cancellation of 2022 elections due to COVID-19 ‘unlikely’

50 mins ago

Valenzuela shuts store selling fake paracetamol

2 hours ago

PH reaches over 52.1 M fully-vaccinated Filipinos

2 hours ago
© 2022, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button