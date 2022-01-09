Latest NewsNewsTFT News

First Omicron case detected in Iligan City as OFW from Kenya tests positive

Authorities detected the first Omicron case in Iligan City as an OFW from Kenya tested positive for the disease.

The unvaccinated overseas Filipino worker (OFW) from Kenya became the city’s first case of the Omicron variant of COVID-19.

The Emergency Operations Center said the OFW lives in the village of Del Carmen and arrived here on Dec. 30 after undergoing isolation in Cebu City.

Authorities said the OFW arrived in Cebu via Qatar Airways on Dec. 16 and was immediately swabbed. His test came back positive on Dec. 19. On the following day, the OFW experienced cough and fever.

From Dec. 16 to 23, he was quarantined at a hotel and was transferred to another facility from Dec. 23 to 30.

The result of his genome sequencing only came out last Friday, Jan. 7. (AW)

