Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Expert says Omicron community transmission already happening in PH

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report8 hours ago

An infectious diseases expert believes that the commity transmission of the highly contagious Omicron variant is already happening in the Philippines.

“Sa situation natin with the enormous number of people being positive with just a short duration of time, and most of them manifesting with an upper respiratory tract symptom, then I can say there is already a community transmission of omicron variant,” Dr. Rontgene Solante said in a televised public briefing.

RELATED STORY: Philippines detects 29 new Omicron cases, mostly local cases 

The health department has yet to declare community transmission of Omicron variant but they also admit that it must ne ‘assumed’.

Community transmission happens when local cases of a COVID-19 variant could no longer be linked together.

READ ON: PGH to allow asymptomatic health workers to report for work due to manpower shortage

The country broke its record on new infections by reporting 26,458 new cases on Saturday, the highest since the pandemic began.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report8 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

DOH urges public to take COVID-19 vaccine instead of relying on ‘natural immunity’

8 hours ago

Woman to pay AED 150,000 in Abu Dhabi for failing to honour lawsuit waiver deal

8 hours ago

Dubai Taxi fleet to include 1,775 environment-friendly hybrid vehicles

8 hours ago

KNOW THE LAW: How can COVID-positive employees avail leave from office?

8 hours ago
© 2022, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button