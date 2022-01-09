Expert says Omicron community transmission already happening in PH

An infectious diseases expert believes that the commity transmission of the highly contagious Omicron variant is already happening in the Philippines.

“Sa situation natin with the enormous number of people being positive with just a short duration of time, and most of them manifesting with an upper respiratory tract symptom, then I can say there is already a community transmission of omicron variant,” Dr. Rontgene Solante said in a televised public briefing.

The health department has yet to declare community transmission of Omicron variant but they also admit that it must ne ‘assumed’.

Community transmission happens when local cases of a COVID-19 variant could no longer be linked together.

The country broke its record on new infections by reporting 26,458 new cases on Saturday, the highest since the pandemic began.