Dubai Taxi fleet to include 1,775 environment-friendly hybrid vehicles

The Dubai Taxi fleet will include 1,775 environment-friendly hybrid vehicles.

Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) will add 2,219 new vehicles, including 1,775 hybrid ones to the Dubai Taxi Corporation (DTC) fleet.

Authorities said hybrid vehicles are greener options that are powered by both fuel and electricity and the total number of hybrid vehicles in the Dubai Taxi fleet is now 4,105, which is about 71 per cent of the total number of cabs operated by the DTC.

Mattar Mohammed Al Tayer, director-general and chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of RTA, said the procurement of new vehicles is in line with DTC’s efforts to deliver a unique taxi experience that eases the mobility of residents and tourists.

The strategic plan of the DTC (2021-23) encompasses 51 initiatives and envisages transforming 5 per cent of the taxi fleet to autonomous vehicles by 2023 and increasing the proportion of eco-friendly vehicles to as much as 56 per cent. (AW)